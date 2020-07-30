VIDEO: Joe West Gets Tagged in the Head By Bo Bichette's Bat, Leaves Game
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 30 2020
Joe West opted-in to the 2020 MLB season but the veteran umpire may be regretting that decision right now.
West was behind home plate during the first inning of the Washington Nationals' matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday and wound up injured. Bo Bichette fouled off a fastball from Erick Fedde and on the follow-through he nailed the 67-year-old umpire on the side of the head. It was so bad West was bleeding and the game needed to be stopped.
Check this out:
Another angle:
And some stills:
I've seen umpires take balls or bats off the mask but I'm not sure I've ever seen one draw blood after getting tagged by a follow-through.
Obviously after an injury like that West had to leave the game. For his part, Bichette wound up doubling once play resumed. Clearly he was unaffected.