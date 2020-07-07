MLB Considers Umpire Joe West High-Risk, But He Plans to Work: 'No Virus Is Going to Get To Me'
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 07 2020
Joe West is going to work Major League Baseball games this season. The 67-year-old umpire is considered high-risk by MLB doctors, but he isn't concerned because he golfs a lot and just isn't worried about COVID-19 in general. Via The Athletic:
“If this game hasn’t gotten me by now, no virus is going to get me,” West said on Monday night. “I’ve weathered a bunch of storms in my life. I’ll weather another one.”
According to the CDC's official website as of the time this article was published, 129,811 Americans have failed to weather this storm over the last four months. Many of them in West's demographics. So how about some good old fashioned conspiracy talk to go along with the denial?
“I don’t believe in my heart that all these deaths have been from the coronavirus. I believe it may have contributed to some of the deaths. I said, ‘I’m not going to opt out. I’m going to work. And I’m going to work until you take me off the field or I get hurt, whatever. I’m working.’”
For West's sake, let's hope these do not become famous last words. We're still in summer training, but MLB is already dealing with testing issues. Who knows what is going to happen when these guys start flying from city to city while the virus remains very much out of control in most parts of the country.