Joe Theismann Confirms New Washington Football Team Name Will Be the Commanders
The Washington Football Team will shed its basic moniker for a brand-new team name. We are supposed to learn what that name will be later this week. Former Washington QB Joe Theismann is not one for theatrics, however, and casually revealed during an interview with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio.
Next year, it will be the Washington Commanders.
It's a fine name that is unremarkable in pretty much every way. This writer has long been an advocate to simply keep the Football Team name in all its glory so the news comes as a bit of a disappointment. But the leaks we've heard turned out to be true: the Commanders will be the new name.