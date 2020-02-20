A Fight Week Conversation with Joe Tessitore
By Bobby Burack | Feb 20 2020
Joe Tessitore joins the podcast this week. We discuss Fury-Wilder II and the insane presser, how big this fight will be, and the pressure of calling it.
I also argue that it's the biggest moment of Tessitore's career and we dive into the impact of a blow-by-blow broadcaster, the most powerful person in boxing, the current state of the sport, and ESPN and FOX working together.
Finally, I ask if he expects to be back calling Monday Night Football next season.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
