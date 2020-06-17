Joe Scarborough Eviscerated Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sanders At Peak Volume
By Kyle Koster | Jun 17 2020
Joe Scarborough tends to keep things down to a dull roar on Morning Joe and, whether you like him or not, it's not terribly difficult to know what to expect as he's a model of consistency. Rarely, if ever, does he raise his voice and bring the heat as passionately as he did this morning, targeting Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg for allowing hate speech and groups to grow unchecked on the platform.
"For Mark Zuckerberg to say he's sad because he's making billions of dollars off of lies being spread off of hate groups germinating on Zuckerberg's and Sandberg's website. It is so disingenuous and if Congress doesn't do something to make Mark Zuckerberg liable and to make Mark Zuckerberg's website liable for the hatred and the lies and the libel that's being spread on his website, then American democracy will remain at risk. Because Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have proven that they are only interested in one thing."
That one thing, per Scarborough, is their billions. This isn't a revolutionary opinion. It's just that you rarely get to receive it with the volume turned up to 11.
Not for nothing but Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of the Facebook founder in Social Network, which was panned as too unflattering at the time, has aged quite well. The guy was really on the forefront of a feeling that would sweep the nation years later.