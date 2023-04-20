Joe Musgrove Trolls Brian Kelly After Max Scherzer Ejection
Joe Musgrove was feeling himself on Thursday after Max Scherzer was ejected for using sticky substances a day before. The San Diego Padres' ace seemed to thoroughly enjoy seeing the New York Mets star get tossed.
For those who don't remember, while dominating the Mets in the deciding game of the NL Wild Card Series last season, Musgrove was accused of cheating. Checks on his hands, hat, glove and ears all came back clean and he continued right on pitching. Despite that, Mets fans have still claimed the righty was dirty. The next day, New York native Brian Kenny even went on his MLB Network show and flat-out accused Musgrove of cheating.
In that report for the network and several subsequent interviews, Kenny came across as a bitter Mets fan who couldn't comprehend the fact that Musgrove had just dominated his team.
After Scherzer's ejection, Musgrove took to Twitter and said the following:
I mean, this is pretty funny. A few months after Mets fans lost their minds as Musgrove owned their team in an elimination game, their ace got popped for cheating.