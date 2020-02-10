Joe Montana and Dan Marino Will Face Off . . . In a Flag Football Game at Candlestick Park
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Joe Montana will play one last game in Candlestick Park, the San Francisco 49ers announced. Montana and some former San Francisco stars (Jerry Rice, Dwight Clark, and Roger Craig are listed) will face off against Dan Marino and a group of other NFL players in a flag football game at the home of so many great San Francisco football moments, before the team opens in its new stadium this season.
The game will be played on Saturday, July 12th, and tickets go on sale May 10th.
Love this. This is the kind of thing that would not work on a regular basis, but as a one-time special event, yeah. You telling me in a world where people watch the ordering of a schedule on TV when we already know the matchups, that they won’t watch some old NFL stars get out on a field in mid-July when the league is in a lull waiting for training camp, and people are Jonesing for football?
It would come nearly thirty years after the season when both Marino and Montana reached the Super Bowl (played at Stanford Stadium), and the season when Marino set a then-record for touchdown passes with 48.