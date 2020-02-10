Joe Maddon was Not Feeling This Fan's Fenway Park Selfie
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Joe Maddon is baseball’s quirkest, most-forward thinking manager. Look at those glasses! Look at those defensive shifts! Look at how he manages his bullpen.
One part of modern life the Rays’ manager simply won’t stand for are in-game selfies, as this fan at Fenway Park found out.
Perhaps we can adopt Maddon’s perplexed reaction as the face of the anti-selfie movement.
RELATED: Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Took a Selfie With Larry David
RELATED: David Ortiz’s Presidential Selfie was a Samsung Publicity Stunt, Imagine That?
RELATED: It’s Joe Maddon Garden Gnome Night at the Trop
[Reddit]