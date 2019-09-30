Joe Maddon Should Do a Gap Year in Media By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 30 2019 Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

There are a number of MLB managerial jobs open that Joe Maddon could conceivably be a candidate for: the Giants, Royals, Padres, and Pirates jobs are available while the Phillies, Mets, and Angels are also possibilities. Maddon won a World Series with the Cubs, and will be a legend not just in Chicago but in all of baseball lore for doing so. It's easy to see why a bidding war could emerge for his services this offseason. However, that would be the case a year from now as well, and Maddon would be extraordinary in the announcer booth or studio.

Just as Theo Epstein expects a "bidding war" for Maddon amongst teams that need a manager, it is presumable that there would be one between ESPN, FOX, MLB Network, and TBS for Maddon as a commentator (TBS would probably be the least likely of those). While it's unlikely he'd make anywhere near the $6 million the Cubs paid him this year as a broadcaster, it's a far less demanding job on the balance and Maddon would excel at it.

It's interesting to think about whether Maddon would want to be on games or in the studio, but it's likely that he would be great at both. He has such a wealth of wisdom combined with the ability and willingness to freely communicate it that he's as much of a can't-miss prospective broadcaster as exists.

It's too early to say whether this is something Maddon would consider, but it would be great for baseball fans to see him try to tackle a broadcasting role.