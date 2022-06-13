Joe Maddon Got a Mohawk to Spark the Angels, Was Fired Before he Could Show Team
The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon last week in the middle of a 14-game losing streak. On Sunday night we learned the end came unexpectedly for the 68-year-old skipper. After losing 12 games in a row, Maddon got a mohawk to spark his team and planned to reveal it to them before their next game. He was fired shortly after and the players never saw it.
Here's Tim Kurkjian's report on the incident from Sunday Night Baseball:
So Maddon got the haircut, then got canned. And now every time he looks in a mirror he's reminded he did that for absolutely no reason. That has to sting.
Entering Sunday night's game the Angels are 2-2 since Maddon's firing. Their 14-game losing streak was the longest in Major League Baseball this season. No amount of Nickelback is going to turn this train around.