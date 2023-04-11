White Sox Pitcher Joe Kelly Hurt His Groin Running
The benches cleared in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon following an awkward collision at the plate involving tall shortstop Oneil Cruz and White Sox catcher Seby Zavala. While Cruz remained on the ground, words were exchanged between the teams and the benches cleared. The benches were followed by the bullpens, because honestly, you can't really see anything from out there.
While no punches were thrown, at least two players were injured. Cruz fractured his left ankle and has already had surgery. The other player was pitcher Joe Kelly who hurt his groin running onto the field.
Relief pitchers should keep this in mind. They usually wait for a phone call and take their time getting properly warmed up before entering the field of play. This is what happens when you don't stretch. This is why Kelly prefers to be on the mound when these things start.