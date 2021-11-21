Joe Flacco Destroyed on Brutal Blindside Hit Against the Dolphins
By Stephen Douglas
Joe Flacco is the New York Jets sacrificial quarterback today. His first half stat line hasn't been bad, but in the second quarter Flacco took one of the most brutal blindside hits you will ever see a quarterback take. Dolphins safety Brandon Jones blitzed and wasn't picked up by anyone. With a clear shot at Flacco, he hit him square in the back and Flacco involuntarily coughed the ball up.
The ball was caught by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, but he was not credited with an interception. The ball was stripped and the Dolphins eventually recovered it. Flacco apparently survived the hit and returned on the next possession.