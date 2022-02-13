Joe Burrow Arrives at Super Bowl in Outrageous Suit and Very Large Hat
By Stephen Douglas
Joe Burrow is already a borderline legend for taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL. He has cemented that legacy with his comments and sartorial choices throughout the Bengals run and that did not stop on Super Bowl Sunday as Burrow arrived in a suit and hat combo that simply cannot be described.
Burrow continues to exhibit an insane amount of swag and at 25 years old is one of the few players who beg the question, "Who are you wearing?" This suit and hat is a huge leap from the turtleneck and gold chain combo he sported earlier in the postseason. Who knows what's in store for his wardrobe should the Begnals pull this off.