Joe Burrow Says He's Considering Quitting Football Due to His Tiny Hands
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 24 2020
Joe Burrow is taking this hand measurement news pretty hard. The presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft claims he's considering quitting football after checking in with small hands at the NFL scouting combine. In the aftermath, Burrow took to Twitter and announced he was considering hanging 'em up after the devastating news.
Obviously this is sarcastic. The presumed No. 1 overall pick measured in with nine-inch hands, which is smaller than ideal. The measurement is from the pinkie to the thumb, and was tied for the smallest among first-round quarterbacks measured since 2008. The two other quarterbacks with nine-inch hands taken in the first round were Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff.
The average hand size of the 35 quarterbacks selected in the first round since 2008 has been 9 7/8 inches. Meanwhile, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert both measured in with 10-inch hands.
Burrow and his tiny hands dominated college football this season. He broke a number of records and led LSU to a national title. In the process he completed 76.3 percent of his passes, and threw for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He was brilliant.
He's almost surely going to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick in the draft.