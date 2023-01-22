Joe Burrow Takes Shot at NFL Over AFC Championship Game Ticket Presale
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals marched into Buffalo and pushed the Bills around on Sunday, coming out with a 27-10 victory. The win ended any chance of a neurtral-site AFC Championship Game, one to which a ton of Bills and Chiefs fans had already bought tickets. Burrow had a simple message to all those who expected that game to happen: "Better send those refunds."
Here's what he had to say:
Burrow has an incredible amount of swagger and it's hard not to love his attitude. The kid marched his team into a near-blizzard in Buffalo and was never phased by it. The Bengals dominated from the opening kickoff and never let up.
That said, I mean, what did you expect the NFL to do, not sell tickets in advance to allow people to make plane and hotel reservations? It's an unprecedented situation so they had to do it. The Bengals were always going to use is as a "no one believes in us" rallying cry but, in reality, this wasn't a big deal.
The Bengals are now headed to Kansas City to face the Chiefs next week in a rematch of last year's AFC title game.