Joe Burrow Shares Pro-Choice Post on Instagram
Joe Burrow is not an athlete who holds his views back from the public. Unlike most NFL quarterbacks, the Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller lets everyone know how he feels about a whole range of issues. He discussed the need for gun reform a few weeks ago, and on Monday he weighed in on the abortion issue.
Burrow added a pro-choice post to his Instagram story Monday afternoon, making it clear where he stands on the issue a few days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The full, original post -- which is three pages long -- can be found below:
Personally, I love that Burrow isn't a coach-speak guy and actually says what he feels. He doesn't care about the consequences of you knowing what he believes. It's refreshing for an NFL quarterback to actually weigh in on consequential issues. He's essentially the anti-Tom Brady.