Joe Burrow Threw Seven Damn Touchdowns in the First Half By Kyle Koster | Dec 28 2019 Joe Burrow is not human. | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Joe Burrow continues to do things that make one wonder if he's actually some sort of superhero living among us. Just when we think we've seen it all, he goes out there and does something new that defies belief.

Today's exploits against Oklahoma top everything that's come before. Playing in the national semifinal, Burrow threw seven touchdowns in the first half, which ties the FBS record for a full game. Four of those went to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

His full stat line: 21-for-27 for 407 yards and seven scores. This is real life. Somehow.

There are really no words. Or at least ones that do LSU's performance justice. Not to trivialize this type of thing, but it felt like a sanctioned murder. Oklahoma has no hope now, and no conceivable reason to even come out of the locker room.

There's also little reason for Burrow to come back out and see action as LSU prepares for the winner of Ohio State-Clemson. But the possibility of making history on the sport's biggest stage is quite alluring.

Burrow's thorough evisceration of the opposing defense and record books was as impressive of a feat you'll ever see. It feels as though it can't be topped. But then again, this is the guy who has been pulling new tricks out of his hat all year, each more astounding than the one that came before. So all bets are off.