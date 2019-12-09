Joe Burrow: Nebraska Told Me I Wasn't Good Enough to Play There By Liam McKeone | Dec 09 2019 Joe Burrow Celebrates | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow has been able to do no wrong as he's torn through every defense in his way all year, leading LSU to an SEC title and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. His ascension has been all the more shocking because nobody outside of LSU fans (and maybe not even them) thought he'd be this good.

This isn't anything new to Burrow, at least. Ahead of the SEC Championship Game, Burrow said Ohio State was the only big-time program to offer him a scholarship coming out of high school. He also revealed he wanted to play for Nebraska, his father's alma mater, but was told he wasn't good enough to suit up for the Cornhuskers (at the 1:55 mark):

"I've been told I wasn't good enough since recruiting," Burrow said. "I had one offer after my junior year of high school... I wanted to go to Nebraska, they told me I wasn't good enough, and Ohio State was really my only big-time offer."

Oof. Nebraska was only one of many schools to miss on Burrow's potential, but it can't feel good to be a part of his backstory like this. Now he's on the fast track to a Heisman Trophy and consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.