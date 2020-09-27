Joe Burrow Leaves Game After Taking Devastating Hit
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 27 2020
Joe Burrow was forced to leave the Bengals game against the Eagles after taking a massive hit from Eagles DT Malik Jackson. Jackson, who is 6-5, 290 pounds, lowered his shoulder into Burrow's upper body a few seconds after Burrow threw the ball and was flagged for roughing the passer. Burrow was able to return to the game one play later.
It looks even worse from this angle.
Burrow was evaluated after the hit but came right back into the game. This was a late hit and came before Burrow had a chance to defend himself. It was a scary situation for the No. 1 pick, but as was the case so many times in college, he was able to withstand the assault.