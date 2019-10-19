Joe Burrow Is Something LSU Has Never Seen Before By Kyle Koster | Oct 19 2019 Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Joe Burrow couldn't crack the starting lineup at Ohio State so he sought greener pastures in Baton Rouge. And to say things have worked out for both sides would be a massive understatement. All the senior quarterback has done this year is take the Tigers to a No. 2 ranking and turn the offense into a juggernaut.

Burrow threw for four touchdowns in another lopsided LSU victory in Starkville today against Mississippi State. He is now the single-season passing touchdown leader in school history. The Tigers still have five regular-season contests remaining on their schedule.

The numbers are unreal. Twenty-nine touchdowns to three interceptions. A nearly 80 percent completion percentage. A team that's averaging nearly 50 points per game.

It has been a revelation and perhaps an even more striking revolution than the one that took place at Alabama with the insertion of Tua Tagovailoa. Unleashing a playmaker capable of putting the ball in other playmakers' hand has been an obviously successful experiment.

This year's clash of SEC West titans will have a more Big 12-ish feel to it, with points coming in bunches. There's little to suggest Burrow is going to be slowed greatly by the Tide's defense. It may also be a battle for the Heisman Trophy between the quarterback, though Jalen Hurt will also have something to say bout it.

Burrow is stacking up ungodly numbers and feats. LSU looks like a brand-new team and a terrifying one. What a thing to see.