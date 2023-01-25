Joe Burrow Blacked Out, Screamed 'I'm Him' After TD Pass vs. Bills
On Wednesday, the NFL released its mic'd up segments from the weekend's playoff games, including the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills matchup. As should be expected at this point, Joe Burrow gave us all a tremendous soundbite by going absolutely berserk after his second touchdown pass and screaming, "I'm him!" to his teammates.
It's quite a sight.
Burrow was asked about it during his media availability later that day and admitted he has no memory of saying that because sometimes you just black out on the field.
The honesty is appreciated.
Burrow is just so damn likable. And his postseason record suggests he is, in fact, him.