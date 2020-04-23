Joe Burrow's Hair Looks Fine
By Liam McKeone | Apr 23 2020
In the hours leading up to the first-ever virtual NFL Draft, Joe Burrow tweeted out that he should not be mocked for his hairdo, which has apparently suffered without access to a barber.
First of all, I ask: Who among us has not struggled with that same issue? Other than those lacking hair, of course.
Secondly, it turns out Burrow was being dramatic. He was shown along with his parents on ESPN's pre-draft show and the hair is fine. Don't be such a drama queen, Joe.
I thought his hair was actually going to be long, not slightly longer than the crew cut he rocked all year at LSU. They say draft nights can be filled with disappointment, but this is a whole new level.
On a side note, this was the first glimpse we got of the TV setup in a prospect's house, and it's going to be pretty, pretty weird. We all knew generally what the setups would be like going in considering the limit on social gatherings still in place, but it's another matter entirely to see it with your own eyes. Tonight will be an experience.