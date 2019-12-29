Joe Burrow Found Out About Plane Crash During a Postgame Interview on SEC Network By Kyle Koster | Dec 28 2019

Joe Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns in LSU's College Football Playoff semifinal throttling of Oklahoma. His otherworldly performance came hours after the Tigers' community was rocked by the tragic news of a plane crash involving Carley McCord, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger's daughter-in-law.

While everyone watching the game was aware of the situation, it appears Burrow himself had no idea. Instead, he found out in a postgame interview with SEC Network's Dari Nowkah.

Damn. Burrow found out live on air about the plane crash. They didn't tell the team. pic.twitter.com/EhtEgT3XIV — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) December 29, 2019

News of the crash and the connection to LSU was ubiquitous in the hours leading up to the game. Clearly the team was walled-off enough that it didn't break through, which is really a surprise.

There's no reason to second-guess anyone in this situation, though it's probably fair to say this wasn't the ideal way for Burrow to find out.