Joe Burrow Thanking Ed Orgeron During the Heisman Ceremony Was an Amazing Moment By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15 2019 LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, and the LSU quarterback took it home by the largest margin in history. As he was accepting the award, Burrow thanked and lauded his head coach Ed Orgeron and both player and coach got emotional. It was one of the best moments of the 2019 college football season.

Burrow thanked LSU's head coach for believing in him as a transfer from Ohio State and taking a chance on him. Fighting back tears he claimed he was "forever grateful" for Orgeron. As he sat there, Coach O was clearly getting emotional. It was a wonderful moment.

Check it out:

Joe Burrow gets emotional as he talks about how much Coach O has meant to his family. pic.twitter.com/BdaiQ9zQbX — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 15, 2019

That is what sports are all about. The connection between people that is about far more than an athletic endeavor. Orgeron has long been known as a players' coach who kids want to run through walls for. In his stints at Ole Miss, USC and LSU, kids have always praised their coach regardless of results. He's clearly found his sweet spot with the Tigers and is likely in line for a huge extension.

Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy and acknowledging what Orgeron means to him and his teammates was truly a great moment.