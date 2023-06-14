Joe Burrow Doesn't Like Country Music, But Some People Do
Joe Burrow can do no wrong. Or at least that's what I thought until I heard his controversial comments about music on Tuesday. Asked "what do you listen to?" at his media session, he said that he likes a lot of different music, just not country music.
"I'm kind of all over the place. I'll listen to some indie. I'll listen to some hip-hop, some pop. I'll listen to just about anything but country."
Well, this is definitely the first time I've ever heard anyone say that in my life. I mean, this is just an incredibly original thought from one of the most cerebral playcallers in the National Football League. And wouldn't you know it, some people agreed with him... while others did not! It's true. It turns out that some people do not like country music, while others do.
Bengals Wire collected a number of tweets from both sides of the discussion. Here's a random sampling:
I honestly don't know where to go from here. We're looking at a nation divided. And worst of all, the Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback is now the single most polarizing player in the NFL. This is the kind of thing that the PR team should have told him to avoid completely. It doesn't matter if he likes country or not, either way, he alienates half the fanbase. Sometimes a quarterback has to know when to throw it away.