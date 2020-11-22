Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Suffering Gross Knee Injury UPDATE
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 22, 2020, 3:25 PM EST
Potentially devastating news for the Bengals as No. 1 overall draft pick and presumed franchise savior Joe Burrow suffered what looked like a nasty left knee injury during the Bengals game against Washington today.
Burrow was stepping into a throw when his left knee got rolled up on by a would-be tackler who fell along with the offensive lineman who was trying to block him.
Burrow was carted off the field after the injury. It certainly looked bad as his knee hyperextended the opposite way as he fell to the ground. Here are two more views of it.
Burrow was on pace to break several rookie passing records and was the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He was everything the Bengals wanted when they drafted him No. 1 out of LSU this past offseason. Now everyone is just hoping this injury isn't as devastating as it looked initially.
UPDATE: Burrow was ruled out for the game with a left knee injury.