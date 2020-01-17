Joe Burrow's Dad Says Son Would Be Happy with the Bengals
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17 2020
Joe Burrow's father Jimmy says his son would be happy with the Cincinnati Bengals if they select them with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jimmy told Montreal's TSN 690 Radio that Joe would be happy to be in that conversation. Here's what he had to say:
"He's excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he's going to be happy,"
The younger Burrow was born in Ames, Iowa but grew up in Ohio, attending Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio. That's less than three hours from Cincinnati.
Burrow is the odds-on favorite to be the the top pick in the draft and the Bengals own that pick. After one of the greatest seasons in college football history and with Cincinnati needing a new quarterback, it seems like a great fit.
Burrow is 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, with a good arm, elite accuracy and enough athleticism to make things happen when the pocket breaks down. He'd fit in well with the Bengals.