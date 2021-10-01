Joe Burrow Missed the Easiest Touchdown of His Career When the Jaguars Forgot to Cover Auden Tate
By Stephen Douglas
The Cincinnati Bengals scored 14 straight points during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They were very lucky to do so after Joe Burrow completely missed an uncovered Auden Tate on the goalline.
On second and goal at the 1, the Bengals lined up in a goalline formation with Tate spread out wide to the left. The Begnals did not have any clue he was out there. Tate waved. Burrow ran the sneak and scored, but it was overturned after a replay review.
Luckily, Joe Mixon scored a touchdown on the next play. Burrow will probably never see a defense that bad if he plays another two decades. Safe to say neither Zach Taylor or Urban Meyer will be happy looking back at this play on film.