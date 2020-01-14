Joe Burrow, Greatest College Football Quarterback of All-Time, Already Fitted For Championship Ring
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 14 2020
Joe Burrow had an incredible game to cap an incredible season as LSU beat Clemson in the College Football National Championship Game, 42-25. During a postgame interview on ESPN, Burrow revealed that he already knew his ring size because the Tigers had already been fitted.
So is this standard operating procedure? Did the NCAA have someone get measurements for the Clemson players too? Or was this just LSU preparing for the inevitable? Or did they just happen to have been sized for their SEC Championship rings?
All we know for sure is that the ring was on Burrow's mind after he threw his last touchdown pass of the night. Burrow was shown walking to the sideline, tapping his ring finger.