Joe Buck Surprised With Hall of Fame Announcement During Thursday Night Football
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 17 2020
Joe Buck is going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The news was broken during Thursday Night Football with a surprise announcement from David Baker, the president of the Hall of Fame. Buck was caught off guard by the announcement and ensuing tribute. He held it together until he was preparing to throw it to commercial and producers showed some pictures of his father. Buck could be heard breaking up as he said he missed his dad.
Joe Buck's father, Jack Buck, is already in the Hall of Fame, having received the Pete Rozelle award in 1996. Jack Buck and Joe Buck are now the first father-son duo to be in the Hall of Fame together. The Pete Rozelle award is presented each year to someone with "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football"
Congratulations to Joe Buck for a great career that is far from over.