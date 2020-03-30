No, Joe Buck Will Not Do Play-By-Play of Your NSFW Activities
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 30 2020
Joe Buck has been doing play-by-play of people's in-home activities during the nation's coronavirus quarantine. It's been a fun way for him to keep broadcasting and us to enjoy some classic calls of typically mundane tasks. But Buck has also gotten some NSFW submissions and he's opted not to use them.
During an interview with The Charlie Brennan Show on KMOX radio in St. Louis, Buck confirmed he had received some NSFW submissions and opted not to narrate them.
His interview with KMOX is below:
Here's the key part of the segment:
"Yeah, I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life. Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to."
I like that he says "at this state in my life," which leads you to believe there was a time he would have done it.
We've had fun with Buck's play-by-play calls during quarantine.