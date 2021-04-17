Joe Buck Will Host Episodes of 'Jeopardy!'
Joe Buck will be able to add yet another prestigious line to his already lengthy resume later this year as the New York Post reports the FOX broadcaster will guest-host episodes of Jeopardy!.
Joe Buck will be a guest host on “Jeopardy!” putting him in contention for the coveted permanent job, The Post has learned. Buck’s episodes are expected to air at some point in the mid-summer, according to sources. Guest hosts have done one- or two-week stints. No word yet on how long Buck will be on.
This should be good. Buck has an engaging personality that will shine through in this kind of role, and it is fascinating to imagine him as the permanent host. It's somewhat doubtful he would take that gig if offered; he has many years as FOX's No. 1 broadcaster in football and baseball ahead of him and he seems to love that job. It would be hard to be a full-time host of Jeopardy! while calling weekly NFL games.
A guest host role seems perfect, though. We'll see if he can match Aaron Rodgers on this particular field of play.