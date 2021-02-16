Joe Buck Told Colin Cowherd About Drinking in the Broadcasting Booth
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 16, 2021, 10:49 AM EST
Joe Buck appeared on Colin Cowherd's new podcast (on his new podcast network) and shared details about how he drinks on the job, both while calling postseason baseball and when he's paling around with Troy Aikman on Sundays. In moderation, obviously.
"I'll say this. We have had that glass of bourbon in the booth. Although it's not bourbon, it's tequila, splash of Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice. I went through a couple years where in the first inning of every postseason baseball game I had the runner go get the biggest beer the stadium sold. And I had it sitting there and I would sip it from time-to-time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I'm just doing a game. And I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice. We haven't done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch and I feel like it's a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you're not refueling a F-16 in mid-flight. You're doing a sporting event and if you treat it like anything other than that you're doing yourself a disservice.
That is downright inspiring. Not just that we should all be able to have the biggest beer available while we work, but to remember how sports are supposed to be fun. If Joe Buck is trying to do that in the booth while calling the biggest, most important and prestigious games, it's a good lesson for all fans and announcers.