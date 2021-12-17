Joe Buck Mentions Cold Los Angeles Weather During Fox's Awkward Donald Parham Update
Donald Parham suffered a very serious head injury during the Kansas City Chiefs - Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday night. Parham hit his head on the turf and his body went stiff. Parham was carted off the field on a stretcher, with his arms still shaking and was taken to the hospital. Erin Andrews provided the hospital update a little later in the broadcast and there were some questionable decisions made.
Fox showed a close-up replay of Parham being taken off on the cart, which Joe Buck rightly called "unnerving." After saying he would never speculate on that type of injury, Buck pointed out that it was "very cold" by Los Angeles standards on the field.
It's an awkward situation. Horrific injuries happen in football the broadcast had to address it. Everyone is thinking about Parham, but this was not handled well.