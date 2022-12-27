Joe Buck's Version of the '12 Days of Christmas' Sums Up an Ugly First Quarter of Chargers - Colts
Joe Buck's first season calling Monday Night Football alongside longtime partner Troy Aikman on ESPN has given the broadcast a feeling of importance that has often not matched the play on the field. The San Diego Chargers - Indianapolis Colts game in Week 16 was no different as the two teams combined for an ugly, 0-0, first quarter. Buck recapped the action with his own version of the 12 Days of Christmas.
"Five first downs, four punts, three interceptions, two successful challenges, no third down conversions and a partridge in a pear tree..."
Joe Buck continues to explore the studio space on ESPN and many people do not know how to handle it.