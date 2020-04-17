Joe Buck Turns Down $1 Million Offer To Do Play-By-Play For Porn Site
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 17 2020
Joe Buck was reportedly offered $1 million by a porn site to do play-by-play of its live cam shows. On Friday, he turned the offer down. And, because he's Joe Buck, he did so in entertaining fashion.
Check it out:
OK, that's pretty great. He followed it up with this:
The original deal would have seen Buck paid $1 million for six weeks of work. He would have commentated 25 live cam shows per week, according to TMZ. But Buck apparently wasn't interested.
This isn't a terribly new concept. Buck has been doing play-by-play of people's everyday lives during quarantine and had gotten some NSFW submissions. He announced a few weeks ago he wouldn't be narrating those either.