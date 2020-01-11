LSU Offensive Guru Joe Brady 'Being Considered' As Matt Rhule's Panthers Offensive Coordinator
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 11 2020
Joe Brady, the passing game coordinator at LSU who has gotten a lot of credit for the dynamic offense the program has had with Joe Burrow en route to a Heisman Trophy and national championship game appearance, is a candidate to be offensive coordinator under new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:
This would be a devastating blow to LSU's future if Brady did go, as the program had struggled for eons to get cohesion on the offensive side of the ball before his arrival in Baton Rouge. It also serves as another reminder that these contracts in college football don't mean a whole lot, the fact that this extension was reportedly close to finalization but never signed notwithstanding.
As always, it's good to be an in-demand football coach with plenty of options.