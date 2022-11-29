Joe Biden Led a U-S-A Chant in Soccer Hotbed Bay City, Michigan After American Win
Christian Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute was enough for the USMNT as they rebuffed Iranian chances for the following hour to advance to the World Cup knockout rounds. And if you don't think soccer is having a moment in this country, feast your eyes on the very in-control scene in Bay City, Michigan, where President Joe Biden returned to the lectern after giving a speech to announce the victory. Volume up for this one, folks. Seriously, you'd better turn your volume up if you want to hear the brief U-S-A chant.
Biden said he'd heard from U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and some players who weren't sure they could make it out of group play.
Disappointing effort and enthusiasm from my fellow Michiganders here. When the president starts a U-S-A chant, you absolutely need to put your back into it. A chance like that is literally never going to present itself again.