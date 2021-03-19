Joe Biden Falls Repeatedly While Climbing Steps to Air Force One
By Kyle Koster | Mar 19, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT
President Joe Biden's ascent up the staircase leading to Air Force One's cabin did not go smoothly this morning as he fell victim to some poor footwork. This was either an unfortunate accident or the dastardly work of Kevin McAllister, who has perhaps set his sights on larger targets than the Wet Bandits.
Biden did some rumbling, bumbling and stumbling — the full Chris Berman suite — before eventually finding his balance and completing the boarding process.
Fair or not, when you're the president and you do something out of a Buster Keaton movie, people are going to notice and spin it into whatever they wish depending on their political outlook. It's as American as apple pie.
This incidents tend to be burned into memory. Like when the elder Bush threw up on the Prime Minister of Japan or when his son almost choked on a pretzel or when the last guy walked around with toilet paper on his shoe.