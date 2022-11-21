President Biden Pardons Turkeys With Ballot Stuffing, Red Wave of Cranberry Sauce Jokes
The Monday before Thanksgiving means its time for the President of the United States to issue pardons to a couple turkeys. So press and family gathered the White House today to watch President Joe Biden spare the lives of two birds named Chocolate and Chip. In setting up the annual tradition, Biden made some jokes.
Biden started by saying, "I don't want to gobble up too much time," before turning back to see if there were any embarrassed family members. When he turned back to the press he did some election material.
"The votes are in. They've been counted and verified. There's no ballot stuffing. There's no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepard Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table."
It's good to know we can laugh about the dogs again.