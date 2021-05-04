Spectacular Presidential Photo Shows Bidens Have an Enormous Size Advantage Over the Carters
Joe and Jill Biden met with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter last week in a summit of presidential minds, past and present. They surely discussed the pressures of the role, peanut farms and other things, Jack. At some point, the quartet posed for a nice, warm picture. Everyone was all smiles, which is nice. But the choice of a wide-angle lens means the major takeaway most people will have while looking at the photo is damn, could the Philadelphia 76ers need some frontcourt help because the First Family looks large enough to battle it out in the paint.
The Guardian has a helpful explainer this morning confirming that the Bidens are not, in fact, three times' the size of the Carters:
No, they aren’t. I’m sure Joe Biden is quite a bit taller than Rosalynn, but not by that much. The image is possibly distorted by using a wide-angle lens. When taking photos in a smaller space you often don’t have room to move far enough back to get everyone in the frame, so you use a lens that can take it all in. Unfortunately, if you use a lens that is really wide, while also standing very close to the subjects, it will distort the photo, making those close to the camera appear giant while shrinking those further away.
Pretty basic stuff in the photography world. And the great news is that you don't need a fancy camera to pull the trickery. Any old iPhone will do. You too can make your friends and family look tiny and yourself like an economy-sized BFG.