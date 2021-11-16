Roundup: Joe Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill; Beto O'Rourke Running For Governor; Draymond Green to Host Podcast
Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI ... Joe Biden signed massive infrastructure bill ... Patrick Leahy won't seek reelection ... Stock futures are flat heading into Tuesday ... Europe tightens rules on unvaccinated ... Beto O'Rourke announces bid for Texas Governor ... Alex Jones is liable for defamation in Sandy Hook "hoax" case ... Shooting at Colorado park sends six teens to hospital ... Mel Gibson to direct "Lethal Weapon 5" ... IATSE members voted to ratify their new contract ... Luis Rojas is the Yankees' new third base coach ... Draymond Green to host weekly podcast for The Volume ... Alex Rodriguez already in trouble as an NBA owner ... Jonathan India won NL Rookie of the Year ... Randy Arozarena won AL Rookie of the Year ... Miami fired athletic director Blake James ... Rex Ryan ripped Robert Saleh ...
The Beatles: Get Back looks amazing:
The latest episode of Titus & Tate:
The classic "Weezer" sketch from Saturday Night Live:
The Beatles -- "I've Got a Feeling"