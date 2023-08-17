Unhinged Joe Biden Shouts About How Good America Is, Tells Kids They Can Have Ice Cream
Joe Biden gave a speech at the White House on Wednesday on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden was clearly fired up and appeared to go off-script a few times as he made headlines multiple times during his address. First by raising his voice to defend America saying, "Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we’ve failed on. Name me one, in all of our history. Not one!"
Later in the speech Biden told the kids in attendance that he knew about some good ice cream places in the area, adding, "Daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards." Republicans jumped on this moment with Ted Cruz tweeting "stranger danger" and Sean Hannity breaking out the "Creepy Uncle Joe" moniker. The New York Post labeled the remark "bizarre."
This is just the kind of thing you have to live with when Joe Biden is president. Shouting about how you shouldn't bet against America. Joking about how much he likes ice cream and telling kids that they can have some too with zero regard for what their parents have planned for dinner.
The man is a loose cannon and he must be stopped.