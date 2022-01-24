Joe Biden Calls Fox News Reporter A 'Stupid S.O.B.' on Hot Mic
Joe Biden wrapped up one year in office last week and is already off to a banging start in Year 2. On Monday, after a White House event on the Biden Administration's efforts to combat inflation, Biden had verbal slip that upset some, while others are loving it.
As the event was wrapping up, Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy shouted, "Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"
Biden, clearly not knowing his microphone was still on, responded sarcastically. He said, "No, that's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."
Here's video of the incident:
Some were clutching their pearls after this incident, while others were cheering Biden on. I'm sure this will dominate the news cycle for half-a-day. then everyone other than Fox News will forget about it.