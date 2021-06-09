Joe Biden Accosted By Cicada As He Leaves For Europe
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 9, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT
Joe Biden was bugged by a cicada this morning at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his flight to Europe. I'm starting to think these insects are going to be a whole thing this summer. How else can you explain them infiltrating the highest levels of our government?
Hopefully none attacked him as he boarded the plane. He has enough trouble with the wind. At least he handled his attack better than Manu Raju.
In related news, members of the press had their flight to Europe delayed last night because of mechanical issues caused by the insects. Presumably, the entire plane was burned and the press took another flight.
Cicadas, am I right?