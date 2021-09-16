Joe Biden Appears to Forget Australian PM's Name, Calls Him 'That Fella Down Under' and 'Pal'
By Stephen Douglas
The United States and United Kingdom are teaming up to help Australia build some nuclear submarines to keep China on its toes. The three heads of the countries in the new AUKUS alliance got together for a video call on Wednesday. President Joe Biden thanked Boris Johnson before turning his attention to Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and apparently blanking on his name.
"I want to thank that fella down under. Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate you Mr. Prime Minister."
Just some next level Bidening there. You can't help but feel if he hadn't come up with Morrison's title he was headed for a "dude" or "guy" to complete a nickname trifecta.