Jodie Foster Thanked Aaron Rodgers in Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 28, 2021, 10:24 PM EST
Jodie Foster shouted out Aaron Rodgers during her Golden Globes acceptance speech. Foster was paying back Rodgers for shouting her out during his MVP acceptance speech earlier this month. The crazy twist to this is that they have apparently never met.
Foster just so happens to be a big football fan. And her co-star in The Mauritanian, the movie which Foster won the Golden Globe for, is Shailene Woodley, Rodgers' fiancee and the original Kaitlin Cooper on The O.C.
This has to be one of (if not the) first time that an NFL MVP has been thanked at Hollywood awards show.