Joakim Noah Traded Expletives With Wizards Security During Shootaround
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Joakim Noah and the Chicago Bulls will try to get back into their series with the Washington Wizards tonight in Game 3. This morning at shootaround, Noah was among the last Bulls on the court when Wizards’ “manager/security man” Jackie Miles showed up and told the Bulls they needed to get off the court for the Wizards. Noah responded as you would expect. From the Chicago Sun-Times:
“Get the [bleep] out of here, I’m not done … get the [bleep] out of here.’’
The two then yelled at each other for a few minutes before Miles was taken away to chill out while Noah finished his morning routine. Apparently, Miles also yelled at the Bulls when they were visiting earlier this season. So either the Bulls routinely take too much time at shootaround or other teams in the league probably have similar stories about this guy.
