J.J. Watt Pitches His Brother T.J. For Defensive Player of the Year
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 7, 2020, 7:50 PM EST
J.J Watt has a favorite in the race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and, for once, it isn't himself. Instead, the three-time DPOY is pushing for his younger brother T.J. Watt to get the award.
J.J.'s kid brother picked up another sack Monday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Washington Football Team and it prompted the following tweet:
That's a good big brother.
Those numbers are, indeed, correct. T.J. leads the NFL in sacks (12) and tackles for loss (20) after his added sack on Monday night and he's now up to 36 quarterback hits on the season. He's definitely the leader in the clubhouse for DPOY.
Not only is the youngest Watt brother in contention for the big award, he's also in line for a massive contract extension. He could be the NFL's highest-paid defender in a few months. He would be the second Watt brother to have held that designation after J.J. earned it in 2014.