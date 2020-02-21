J.J. Watt Is a 'Hard No' on the NFL's Newly-Proposed CBA
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 20 2020
J.J. Watt is taking a hard pass on the collective bargaining agreement the NFL's owners agreed to on Thursday. The Houston Texans star clearly does not think the NFL Players Association should agree to the new deal.
Yeah, he's not a fan.
It will take two-thirds of the NFLPA's player reps to vote for the new CBA for it to be ratified. I would be there's a lot more that will need to be negotiated before that happens.
The proposed CBA would expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games at some point in the next four years while shortening the preseason. The CBA would also include an expanded playoff field as soon as 2020.
Watt and other players are likely to have issues with an expanded schedule.